The Grand Tour: One For The Road brings one last feature-length adventure for the enthusiasts, following them on an epic adventure across Zimbabwe in three vehicles that they've always dreamed of owning.

In addition to the usual banter and mischief, the special could prove an emotional watch for some fans, marking the end of an era as Hammond, Clarkson and May refocus on their individual projects.

But while it may be the end for their motor mayhem, The Grand Tour will live on with a new creative team, as Hammond discussed in a brand new interview with Metro.co.uk this week.

"It will be carrying on," he assured fans. "The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing."

The broadcaster went on to say that he couldn't confirm who, if anyone, is currently in contention for the high-profile gig, nor if the next team would usher in any major changes to the format.

Hammond explained: "We’ll always be on hand to talk if they want to talk to us, absolutely. But it’s not for us to shape it anymore. We’re stepping away.

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour. Prime Video

"We made the show that we made... But there’ll be a different team doing a different show, and they’ll devise the show that fits them."

On the secret of their success, Hammond explained that he and his co-presenters have a genuine love for motor vehicles, which shone through in the programmes they made together.

Their passion and knowledge allowed them to make shows that were accessible even to those who weren't actually "car geeks", with Hammond drawing a surprise comparison with Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throwdown.

"I love it," he revealed. "I’ve no interest in pottery. I don’t know anything about it, but they clearly do, and that passion is compelling."

The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the final episode, premieres on Friday 13th September 2024. Sign up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.