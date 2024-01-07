They will be judged by experts Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller and the always hilarious Siobhan McSweeney will present the show.

As the series makes a return on Sunday 7th January, let's get to know the contestants hoping to be named the next pottery champion.

Here's everything you need to know about the line-up for The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024 line-up:

Sophie

Sophie. Channel 4

Age: 24

Location: Warwickshire

Job: Design crafts graduate

Sophie brings all aspects of her art into her pottery and is hoping to turn her dad's shed into a studio.

As well as pottery, Sophie loves photography and using her skills to capture wholesome family moments.

Steven

Steven. Channel 4

Age: 33

Location: Oxfordshire

Job: Art and Design teacher

Steven first tried pottery six years ago when he was on holiday and hasn't stopped since. His favourite person to pot with is his daughter.

Shani

Shani. Channel 4

Age: 38

Location: Bristol

Job: Small business owner

Shani used to make pots from naturally harvested clay when she was a child in Sri Lanka. But it was only after watching her children play in the mud that her interest in pottery piqued.

In between taking her children to all their clubs and activities, Shani finds time to run a small business refurbishing pottery equipment.

Princess

Princess. Channel 4

Age: 24

Location: London

Job: Studio technician

After her career as a pastry chef, Princess found her love of clay. She now works as a studio technician, and hasn't looked back since.

Jan

Jan. Channel 4

Age: 61

Location: Llanelli

Job: Animal sciences lecturer

Whilst recovering from breast cancer in 2014, Jan decided to tick off some things on her bucket list, and one of those included pottery.

Jan has been an animal sciences lecturer for 25 years and has a real passion for wildlife and conservation.

Edward

Edward. Channel 4

Age: 33

Location: Plymouth

Job: Social housing project officer

Self-taught pottery maker Edward first tried pottery out at his local community centre and now pots at his home. He recently made himself a new sink.

Donna

Donna. Channel 4

Age: 44

Location: Bangor in Northern Ireland

Job: Art teacher

Donna first began pottery at 15 years old. The DIY-lover does everything from the tiling to fitting the toilet and sink in her new home.

In the past, Donna has used her sculpting skills to decorate cakes – could this help her out when it comes to the challenges?

Dave

Dave. Channel 4

Age: 58

Location: Evesham

Job: Retired school teacher

After a 40-year hiatus from clay, self-confessed tinkerer Dave bought himself a broke potter's wheel as a repair job and hasn't looked back since.

When he isn't pottery making, he loves to go canoeing with his wife and their dog, Izzy.

Daniel

Daniel. Channel 4

Age: 30

Location: London

Job: Data scientist

Daniel first began pottery as a way to take a break from his job as a data scientist. He feels passionate about inspiring others from similar backgrounds to pursue their interests.

Dan

Dan. Channel 4

Age: 41

Location: Weymouth

Dan first fell in love with clay when he took an evening pottery class and his passion deepened during a career break in Spain.

Cadi

Cadi. Channel 4

Age: 50

Location: Brighton

Cadi began making pottery again recently and now feels it's finally time for her to prioritise herself rather than what pays the bills.

Andrew

Andrew. Channel 4

Age: 67

Location: London

Job: Actor

Andrew first tried pottery when he was a child and only came back to the art three years ago. He starts his days with a hand-built bowl of porridge and enjoys selecting bespoke items when hosting dinner parties.

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday 7th January at 7:45pm on Channel 4.

