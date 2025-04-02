But while the previous season was released in two sets of four episodes, this latest edition will be split across three consecutive weeks, starting on Friday 23rd May 2025.

The series will kick off with a bumper drop of four episodes, while double-bills will drop on 30th May and 6th June, rounding out the eight-part season.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper in Clarkson's Farm season 4. Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video

The synopsis for Clarkson's Farm season 4, courtesy of Prime Video, reads: "Kaleb is on a nationwide tour, Lisa is working on a new product line, and Jeremy is left to run the farm alone. In Kaleb’s absence, Jeremy must keep Diddly on track and comes up with an idea.

"Thwarted in his attempts to open a Farm to Fork restaurant, Jeremy plans to reignite that vision and get back in the council’s good books by drawing crowds away from the farm shop. All he needs to do is buy a pub.

"However, the road to becoming a pub landlord isn’t straightforward either. Jeremy faces obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape and a picnic site with a colourful past. Cheerful Charlie lends a hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finds his perfect pub."

Fans shouldn't worry about the farming being lost to this new pub endeavour, with the description also promising "a menagerie of livestock to manage" in "one of the toughest years ever for British farmers".

The series, which has grown into one of Prime Video's biggest hits, has already been renewed for a fifth season too, with Prince William confirmed to appear in a forthcoming episode.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

