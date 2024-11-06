In a video shared to Prime Video's social channels, Clarkson said: "Over the years, bright lights in the sky have been used to make many important announcements – the birth of baby Jesus, for example."

As Clarkson continued, the number five could be seen forming in the background as he announced: "But tonight, they're being used to make an announcement that's even bigger than that. Season 5 of Clarkson's Farm is coming."

The show's producer, Andy Wilman, previously cast some doubt on a potential fifth outing to Diddly Squat, with him telling Deadline that he had "no feelings on whether there's a five or not", adding that "Jeremy's the same".

"He's like: when we've got nothing left to say, let's walk away."

Well, there's certainly more to say, and fans will undoubtedly have a further idea of what Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have been facing when season 4 eventually hits the streamer.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards, Kaleb noted that it had been "a long summer" for those on the farm, giving a slight spoiler on what they had been dealing with.

Asked what he can reveal about season 4, Kaleb told fans to "keep an eye out on the weather".

Fans are certainly excited for the instalment, with one user writing in the comments of the confirmation: "We got season 5 announcement before we got season 4. That's the kind of reassurance we need. I'm already looking forward to it."

"Can we just sign for 10 seasons now [be]cause it's the greatest show," another penned.

While another wrote: "Please never stop your series is the best thing ever. So funny."

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video now. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.