Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kemp explained: "At the supermarket, no one mentions 'Enders and no one mentions documentaries – they all go, 'Is that a truth or a lie?'

"I'm very lucky, 40 years in the business this year, and I've had a cocktail-like career – and I'm still mixing it up!

"In the middle of doing the game show, I went off to the Kalka mountains with Colombian special forces, blowing up cocaine labs. Couldn't be more opposite if you tried – but that's interesting, isn't it?"

For Kemp, when it comes to choosing a project, if he thinks it'll be good and will land, "Then I'll try and take it and do it to the best of my ability."

Celebrity Bridge of Lies EastEnders special. BBC

Launching in 2022, Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants attempt to cross a bridge by answering general knowledge questions in a bid to win prize money. But, as per the title, there are some lies thrown in there.

The series asks teams of four to compete for cash by making their way across a variety of stepping stones - but if they step onto the wrong answer, they risk being eliminated.

But what enticed Kemp to the gig? He told RadioTimes.com: "I had been sent other game shows beforehand and thought, 'I just can't see myself making that land,' but this was novel and different from every other thing out there.

"It's an original format and it suits my personality, because it's a bit of giggling and a bit of fun – and then at the end it can get quite tense!"

Celebrity Bridge of Lies returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 3rd May.

