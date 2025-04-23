Ross Kemp says fans don't mention EastEnders to him – it's always Bridge of Lies
Ross Kemp has been on telly plenty over the years.
Ross Kemp has been a mainstay on British TV screens for decades, whether it be for playing notorious hard man Grant Mitchell on EastEnders, for his hard-hitting documentaries or, nowadays, for Bridge of Lies.
And if someone gets the lucky chance of bumping into Kemp, it's often that Bridge of Lies gets brought up in conversation – surprisingly so, admits Kemp.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kemp explained: "At the supermarket, no one mentions 'Enders and no one mentions documentaries – they all go, 'Is that a truth or a lie?'
"I'm very lucky, 40 years in the business this year, and I've had a cocktail-like career – and I'm still mixing it up!
"In the middle of doing the game show, I went off to the Kalka mountains with Colombian special forces, blowing up cocaine labs. Couldn't be more opposite if you tried – but that's interesting, isn't it?"
For Kemp, when it comes to choosing a project, if he thinks it'll be good and will land, "Then I'll try and take it and do it to the best of my ability."
Launching in 2022, Bridge of Lies sees teams of contestants attempt to cross a bridge by answering general knowledge questions in a bid to win prize money. But, as per the title, there are some lies thrown in there.
The series asks teams of four to compete for cash by making their way across a variety of stepping stones - but if they step onto the wrong answer, they risk being eliminated.
But what enticed Kemp to the gig? He told RadioTimes.com: "I had been sent other game shows beforehand and thought, 'I just can't see myself making that land,' but this was novel and different from every other thing out there.
"It's an original format and it suits my personality, because it's a bit of giggling and a bit of fun – and then at the end it can get quite tense!"
Celebrity Bridge of Lies returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 3rd May.
