Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Lyonne said of season 2: "Well, thanks to a series of strikes and crazy events, we did have some time, so I think we were just excited to get back in.

"The thanks for the strikes was a bit sarcastic, although I'm glad that there were things and rights won, but it was a real stop in this town in terms of momentum.

"And I think that it created a sort of interesting internal dilemma to consider Charlie, not just moments after we saw her last, but what it must have been like that year we didn't see her.

"I would sort of ask questions like, 'Maybe, let's think about how many murders she solved off camera?', or how long it's been she's since she's been able to talk to her sister, [played by] Clea DuVall."

Lyonne continued: "In the first season, we're really propelled into the journey by Dascha Polanco, her best friend Natalie's murder, and that's the case she's trying to solve - leaving her job, her trailer, her world, and kind of just [being] launched into this ongoing caper.

"And this year it was interesting to think of the loneliness of the long-distance runner, and that she was a little bit older, a little more broken inside - not to say anything of myself, who just keeps getting younger and more full of hope.

"And so, I think it was an interesting character study, in addition to case study of the week."

Season 2 follows Lyonne’s character Charlie as she hits the road and once again comes across a host of strange and quirky characters, as well as some extraordinary murders.

It just so happens she is perfectly positioned to solve these murder mysteries, as she has an innate ability to tell when someone is lying.

Guest stars set to appear this season include Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, BJ Novak, Corey Hawkins, Cynthia Erivo, David Krumholtz, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Melanie Lynskey, Rhea Perlman, Richard Kind, Sam Richardson and Simon Helberg, amongst others.

Poker Face season 2 will air on Sky Max and NOW from Thursday 8th May 2025.

