The actor – who played Teddy Flood in the sci-fi show – made the remarks in an interview with Rolling Stone , in which he explained how he was left disappointed that the series didn't get to reach its planned conclusion, with creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy having been vocal about their wishes for a fifth run.

The news that HBO had cancelled Westworld after four seasons came as a bitter blow to fans when it was announced last year – but star James Marsden has revealed he's still hopeful the show will get a proper ending.

"I’d be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended Westworld wasn’t a disappointment,” he said. "I’m never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish."

He added: "I totally understand it’s an expensive show and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense, I just wish it was about more than financial success.”

But Marsden said he hadn't entirely given up hope regarding the possibility of a fifth season – even if he acknowledged that might be "just wishful thinking" on his part.

"Who knows, maybe there’s some world where it can get completed somehow," he said. "Maybe that’s just wishful thinking because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to.”

Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden in Westworld season 4 John Johnson/HBO

Throughout its four-season run, Westworld was nominated for 54 Primetime Emmy Awards and so its cancellation – and subsequent removal from HBO Max – came as a surprise to many fans.

Following the news, a statement from Nolan and Joy's production company Kilter Films read: "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds.

"We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."

