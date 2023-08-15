The series will once again centre around a hotly contested criminal trial that divides the nation, with this season's case being involving the death of high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood in a violent hit and run.

In his dying moments, Marcus identifies his killer as a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed ‘Officer X’, what does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus’s death a careless accident or cold-blooded murder?

Adeel Akhtar, Nathalie Armin and Michael Socha. BBC

The series will focus on the charismatic and cocky officer Justin Mitchell, played by Socha, as well as anxious defence solicitor Sam Gill, played by Akhtar, and rigorous CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused Leila Hassoun-Kenny, played by Armin.

Read more:

The show's creator and writer Ben Richards said: "I am very grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to explore another sensational trial which I hope will be just as entertaining as our first outing. I love writing Showtrial and I’m honoured to have a cast of such high quality to deliver it."

More like this

Meanwhile, Akhtar said that he's "a big fan of Ben’s writing and so excited to be given the opportunity to join the second series of a brilliant show", while Armin said that her character Leila is a "fascinating role" which she "can’t wait" to bring to life.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Socha added: "Loved series one! I cannot wait to get into the shoes of a character with such depth and ambiguity."

The five-part second season will begin filming in Belfast in November, and will once again come from the production company behind Line of Duty - World Productions.

Showtrial season 2 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.