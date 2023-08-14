Marking the day's celebrations, McClure posted about her wedding on Twitter – which was recently rebranded as X – writing: "Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!! Xxxxxxx"

In the post, McClure can be seen posing and dancing with new husband Jonathan Owen as they were joined by the Our Dementia Choir.

The Nottingham-based choir is made up of singers with dementia, which McClure founded in 2019 after her late grandmother, Iris, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and was comforted by music.

Also joining in on the celebrations alongside the Line of Duty stars were TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness, as well as fellow This Is England actress Jo Hartley.

After their wedding ceremony, McClure and Owen appeared on the late-night BBC Radio Wales show hosted by Katie Owen, Owen's daughter, who had to leave the event to host her radio slot.

Katie Owen said on her show: "If anyone's listening, this is my dad and Vicky McClure and they've just got married."

After Katie asked them how the big day was, McClure said: "We've had the most amazing special day. We're gutted that you've had to go back but we're so proud of you for what you're doing. You're missing lots of dancing Katie, but we can do that again. We love you and miss you."

As for Line of Duty rumours, they do continue to swirl with Owen Teale, who played Chief Constable of Central Police Philip Osborne in the BBC police drama, stating: "I’ve heard that it is coming back, and then that it isn’t – it’s amazing to be part of something that can generate that much interest.

"I do think it was wrong that my character got away with it, so it would be good to bring him back and give him his comeuppance."

Compston also said of rumours of the show's return at the end of 2022: "I’m so chuffed that people want it back. But who knows? I’d love to work with the guys again – Adrian [Dunbar], Vicky [McClure] and Jed [Mercurio] are genuinely some of my closest friends. It’s been 10 years together and we speak every other day, really."

