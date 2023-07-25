He said: "I’ve heard that it is coming back, and then that it isn’t – it’s amazing to be part of something that can generate that much interest.

"I do think it was wrong that my character got away with it, so it would be good to bring him back and give him his comeuppance."

Owen Teale as Philip Osborne in Line of Duty. BBC

The end of season 6 saw Osborne making a public announcement that there was no institutional corruption within the police service, despite AC-12's findings. Meanwhile, suspicions surrounding his own conduct and his involvement in the corruption had not abated.

Teale isn't the only cast member to have expressed interest in a return - Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar are amongst those to have previously said they would like the show to come back.

Compston said at the end of last year:"I’m so chuffed that people want it back. But who knows? I’d love to work with the guys again – Adrian [Dunbar], Vicky [McClure] and Jed [Mercurio] are genuinely some of my closest friends. It’s been 10 years together and we speak every other day, really."

Teale's new drama Wolf starts airing on BBC One next week, with the actor playing Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, a wealthy man who, along with his family, finds himself the victim of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised in his own isolated house in Monmouthsire.

The series also stars Ukweli Roach, Sacha Dhawan, Iwan Rheon, Sian Reese-Williams, Juliet Stevenson and Annes Elwy.

Wolf will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Monday 31st July at 9pm. Line of Duty is available on BBC iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

