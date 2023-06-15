The Line of Duty star plays the titular role of Alex Ridley, a retired detective inspector who returns to the force as a consultant, adding his insight to various complex cases.

He strikes up a working partnership with former colleague Carol Farman (played by Bronagh Waugh), with their bond to be "tested" in season 2, according to the series writer.

Adrian Dunbar said: "There can be no greater endorsement of hard work and talent than the recommission of a series and, to that end, we have to thank ITV and the British public for taking to Ridley in such numbers.

"We shall certainly work just as hard to keep the standard we have set and I look forward to developing Ridley as a character over the next four episodes."

Ridley season 2 will consist of four two-hour films, with Paul Matthew Thompson (Shakespeare & Hathaway), Julia Gilbert (Midsomer Murders) and Michael Bhim (Vera) handling writing duties.

"Adrian Dunbar’s brilliant portrayal struck a chord with ITV viewers, and I can’t wait to share what happens next, as the singing detective settles into his new role of Copelton Police Consultant," added Thompson.

"Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime solving will once more be at the forefront of each feature length investigation. His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes."

Ridley season 1 was ITV's fourth biggest drama launch of 2022, with the premiere reaching 7.1 million viewers and the series average settling at a sturdy 6.3 million.

