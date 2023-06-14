RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that Doctor Who legend Peter Davison and EastEnders favourite Martin Kemp are both part of the festive episode's line-up.

Gold's whodunnit Murder, They Hope has expanded its cast for this year's Christmas special, with a fair few famous faces joining Sian Gibson and Johnny Vegas for a festive mystery.

They joined the already confirmed cast, which includes Robert Webb, Jane Horrocks, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Clive Russell and Samuel Anderson.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gold has also confirmed that Anita Dobson, Terry Mynott, Ed Kear, Jack Carroll and Rosie Cavaliero will join the cast, while fans of the show will be glad to know Lee Mack, Sherrie Hewson and Sarah Hadland are all set to return too.

There's also a title for the 90-minute episode – Blood Actually: A Murder, They Hope Mystery. Sounds like there could be a sprinkling of romance in the air to go with the murder.

Read more:

It makes sense, considering the episode marks Gibson's Emma and Vegas's Terry's first Christmas as a married couple. A synopsis reveals what we can expect for the pair as "[they] are once again thrown into the middle of a murderous catastrophe when things take a dark turn".

It continues: "What is it about the residents of this far flung village that is so unsettling? Who is the strange cloaked figure that seems to appear whenever death is in the air? And can Terry finish preparing the Christmas dinner of his dreams AND solve the murders in time for Xmas lunch?"

We'll have to wait until December to find out.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.