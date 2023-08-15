In the clip, the squad set up in their incident room for the case, before Nicola Walker's Annika realises that Harper is already live on a video link in the room, having been to visit the prison the victim was released from.

The team then run through the case before Harper impresses Annika by correcting her on the name of Walter Scott's dog - you can watch the full clip right here now.

Harper joins the team as Annika continues to deliberate on how to tell Michael that he is Morgan's father - a secret unveiled to the show's viewers at the end of season 1.

Ahead of this season, Walker teased that "a lot of Annika’s family secrets are going to come out", before adding: "It's a very fulfilling drama series because it's not interested in cliff-hangers. It likes to reveal."

Walker continued: "The whole premise is that Annika likes to reveal - maybe too much! She overshares sometimes. She uses you, the viewer, to work out, moment by moment, both the case and her life.

"So, there are secrets, but they're not secret for long. It turns out she's absolutely dreadful at keeping secrets - which is why I think I love her!"

The first episode of the season also saw Annika getting over the trauma of almost being killed in a car explosion at the end of season 1, with Kate Dickie's DCI Diane Oban expressing her concerns about Annika's mental state.

Annika season 2 will continue on Alibi on Wednesday 16th August 2023 at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

