A poster was also released confirming the news, with what appears to be a barn on fire in the lower half, with the tag line: "Northing burns like an old flame."

The five-part series will be led by Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters and, of course, Richard Armitage.

But the starry cast doesn't end there, with the likes of James Nesbitt, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton and Lisa Faulkner also joining the series.

With this being a Harlan Coben adaptation, there will be plenty of mysteries to be unpicked, and if the synopsis is anything to go by, viewers may find themselves scratching their heads as they work out what twists and turns are to come, with Coben admitting even he was shocked by the ending - and he wrote it!

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Coben previously lifted the lid on Missing You, which he said was "so much fun to make".

"It's only five episodes, so you watch it very quickly," he explained. "The ending is so surprising that I actually watched it and I got it wrong. And I wrote it!

"But it will also really, genuinely move you. You're going to shed a little bit of a tear."

Read more:

The official synopsis reads: "Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.

"Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Missing You will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.