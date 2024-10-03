Harlan Coben’s Missing You reveals first look at Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage and more

Missing You – adapted from the book published in 2014 – will arrive early in 2025 and sees Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar take on the lead role alongside a number of other recognisable British stars.

It’s rare that Netflix subscribers have to wait too long between Harlan Coben adaptations – and now the streamer has unveiled a host of first-look images from the latest series to be based on his work.

There’s no surprise that regular Coben collaborator Richard Armitage is back following his previous roles in The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, while other big names in the cast this time around include Sir Lenny Henry, Ashley Walters and Jessica Plummer – all of whom can be seen in the range of first-look images.

Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Meanwhile, Steve Pemberton, Samantha Spiro and James Nesbitt also have key roles, so there’s certainly no shortage of star power in the series.

Vishal Sharma/Netflix

The synopsis for the drama reads: “Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancé Josh – the love of her life – disappeared and she’s never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again.

“Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Vishal Sharma/Netflix

As has been the case for the platform’s other Coben adaptations, the action is transposed from the US to the UK, with filming taking place in and around Manchester and the North West of England.

It’s become something of a tradition in recent times for new Coben shows to debut on Netflix at the turn of the year, and it seems likely that Missing You will be released in the same slot, although that’s not been officially confirmed just yet.

Vishal Sharma/Netflix

The latest of his series, Fool Me Once, was released on New Year’s Day 2024 and was another huge hit on the streamer, being named the most-viewed TV show on Netflix for the first half of 2024 ahead of the likes of Bridgerton and Baby Reindeer.

That one starred Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, and Joanna Lumley and followed a woman coming to terms with the brutal murder of her husband when he suddenly appeared to show up back at her house.

Missing You will be released on Netflix in 2025 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

