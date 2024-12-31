Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about their reactions to reading the scripts for the finale for the first time, Jessica Plummer said: "[It was] pure disbelief for me."

Series star Rosalind Eleazar also said: "When I read that in the book, I was really, really heartbroken. It’s a very, very heavy final page."

Ashley Walters as Josh and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Plummer added: "No one’s going to see it coming."

Opening up a little more about the final episode, Eleazar revealed: "It’s not clear cut, it’s a moral situation. I think the audience will think 'Would I do or would I continue with X?'. I reckon there will be lots of chat afterwards about certain decisions made in the very last second of the piece."

The new five-part series follows Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan who is dealt a major U-turn when she comes across her ex-fiancé whilst swiping on a dating app.

With Josh (Ashley Walters) having disappeared 11 years ago, questions still remain about why he left but in her search for the truth, Kat also uncovers more about her father's own murder.

It's a series with an emotional ending, author Harlan Coben has teased himself, saying that the ending of Missing You is probably his most emotional yet.

Coben previously revealed: "This is five episodes. Most of the (shows) we’ve done are eight. So it’s a little tighter story. And I can say, I think this is the most emotional ending that I’ve experienced. When I watched episode 5, I actually cried.

"I think I had a little bit of a tear my eye at the end of Fool Me Once. But I think this will be our most emotional series."

As well as being the kind of thriller we anticipate from Coben, Missing You is "also a love story", he explained, saying: "Really, the story between Kat and Josh is at the centre here. Also, it’s really about family."

