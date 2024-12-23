Harlan Coben says Missing You features his most emotional ending ever
Coben has teased that his new Netflix thriller is "also a love story".
Harlan Coben may be best known for his shocking twists in shows such as The Stranger and Fool Me Once, but he has now suggested that his latest series, Missing You, will be known for something completely different - how emotional its ending is.
While speaking during a panel for the show in London, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Coben said: "This is five episodes. Most of the (shows) we’ve done are eight. So it’s a little tighter story.
"And I can say, I think this is the most emotional ending that I’ve experienced. When I watched episode 5, I actually cried.
"I think I had a little bit of a tear my eye at the end of Fool Me Once. But I think this will be our most emotional series."
Coben added that beyond the usual thriller elements and twists, this series is "also a love story", explaining: "Really, the story between Kat and Josh is at the centre here. Also, it’s really about family."
Missing You, which will arrive on Netflix on 1st January, stars Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh, played by Ashley Walters, disappeared 11 years prior to the beginning of the series.
Read more:
- Richard Armitage: 'Fans should be suspicious of my Missing You character'
- Richard Armitage teases "nail-biting" and "addictive" Harlan Coben series Missing You
The show picks up as she suddenly sees his face again when swiping profiles on a dating app, forcing her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.
The show also reunites Coben with Richard Armitage, who will have starred in each of his four Netflix series thus far, and he previously explained why he thinks Missing You "feels different" from those other shows.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
He said: "One of the reasons this feels different is there isn’t a dense sub-plot surrounding a second character.
"There are two story threads that converge at the end, but they are being handled by one character, Kat, and because there is only one person dealing with everything, the train moves at a faster pace.
"Kat is batted between these storylines of discovery. It’s a really difficult thing to perform because every step of the way you are reacting to new information. Rosalind handles it so brilliantly."
Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.