"And I can say, I think this is the most emotional ending that I’ve experienced. When I watched episode 5, I actually cried.

"I think I had a little bit of a tear my eye at the end of Fool Me Once. But I think this will be our most emotional series."

Coben added that beyond the usual thriller elements and twists, this series is "also a love story", explaining: "Really, the story between Kat and Josh is at the centre here. Also, it’s really about family."

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Missing You, which will arrive on Netflix on 1st January, stars Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh, played by Ashley Walters, disappeared 11 years prior to the beginning of the series.

The show picks up as she suddenly sees his face again when swiping profiles on a dating app, forcing her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.

The show also reunites Coben with Richard Armitage, who will have starred in each of his four Netflix series thus far, and he previously explained why he thinks Missing You "feels different" from those other shows.

He said: "One of the reasons this feels different is there isn’t a dense sub-plot surrounding a second character.

"There are two story threads that converge at the end, but they are being handled by one character, Kat, and because there is only one person dealing with everything, the train moves at a faster pace.

"Kat is batted between these storylines of discovery. It’s a really difficult thing to perform because every step of the way you are reacting to new information. Rosalind handles it so brilliantly."

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.