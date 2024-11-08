Asked if he could sum up the series without giving away spoilers, Armitage said: "I would say it's another Harlan Coben page turning, nail-biting, addictive, box settable, bingeable show, [it's] brilliant."

The series, which is based on Coben's book of the same name, follows Eleazar's Kat Donovan, whose fiancé Josh disappeared 11 years prior.

But when swiping on a dating app, she suddenly sees Josh and "her world explodes all over again".

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

The synopsis continues: "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Further pressed on the mysteries of the series, Armitage told RadioTimes.com: "Harlan's work translates so brilliantly to screen. They just are exactly the kind of drama that I love to be in, and the kind of books I like to read and the television I want to watch."

Viewers saw Armitage in Coben's last Netflix series, Fool Me Once. He starred as Joe Burkett, and it was potentially one of Armitage's smallest roles in the Harlan Coben universe, with him only appearing in a handful of flashbacks.

At the time, Coben told RadioTimes.com that he thought it might have been the actor's "best job".

Richard Armitage as Joe in Fool Me Once. Netflix

He said: "It’s become a thing now that this is the third time that Richard’s worked with us, it’s become kind of a fun thing, but we’re really conscious of it not being a device or for the sake of doing it.

"It only works if we can find a role for Richard that’s going to be... I don’t like when I watch a show and I see the same actor, and so I’m thinking of him in the other role. So if you thought as you’re watching him, 'Oh that's Adam Price from The Stranger,' it wouldn’t work."

He continued: "But Richard’s such a terrific actor, and the roles he’s playing on these shows are so different, the three he’s now played on Stay Close, The Stranger and now Fool Me Once. I think it works.

"This might be, even though it’s his smallest role in terms of screen time, it might be his best job. He’s really good. That last episode, without giving anything away, the scene in the park is just great."

