And it's not just the fact that this marks his first detective role, Armitage is also confident that Missing You feels "definitely" different to the previous Coben projects he's been a part of.

Speaking to Netflix ahead of the release of the series, Armitage said: "The format has changed slightly. It’s five episodes written by one writer, Victoria Asare-Archer, who is brilliant. Similarly, that was what we had on Red Eye.

"One of the reasons this feels different is there isn’t a dense sub-plot surrounding a second character.

"There are two story threads that converge at the end, but they are being handled by one character, Kat, and because there is only one person dealing with everything, the train moves at a faster pace."

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan and Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Armitage added: "Kat is batted between these storylines of discovery. It’s a really difficult thing to perform because every step of the way you are reacting to new information. Rosalind handles it so brilliantly."

The new Harlan Coben series centres on Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who suddenly comes across her ex-fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, 11 years after he disappeared randomly one day.

As per the series synopsis: "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Armitage already teased a little of what fans can expect from his new role in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024 this past November.

"I think they call it a poker. When you score four goals in football, isn't it? It's a poker or a haul. Hat-trick's three, four is either a haul or a poker.

"What keeps me coming back is I'm always very flattered and honoured when I'm asked back."

Also revealing a bit more about his role of Stagger, Armitage said at the time: "I play somebody that is holding onto a very potent secret that, if it was revealed, would devastate a lot of lives. So it's quite an interesting burden to carry."

As well as Armitage, the cast of Missing You is full of familiar faces.

Led by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar, Ashley Walters (Top Boy) also stars, as well as Jessica Plummer (EastEnders), James Nesbitt (Suspect), Lenny Henry (Rings of Power) and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9).

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

