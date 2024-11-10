Of his newfound love of writing, Armitage said: "It's amazing, I'm kind of addicted to writing now. It's like an itch I can't stop scratching. I guess I have been inspired by writers like Harlan Coben, and I've got so many ideas.

"And it's amazing to be in the same room as some of my favourite authors who, more often than not, I've narrated their stories for Audible.

"So this is how that writing came about for me. But I'm planning a third book."

Richard Armitage. Dish/Waitrose/S:E Creative Studio

When asked whether he could tease anything about his next novel, Armitage said: "I think it's probably moving into psychological thriller rather than crime thriller. But I'm interested in social media rehabilitation."

Along with writing his new novel and starring in Harlan Coben's upcoming series Missing You, Armitage is also at work on a TV adaptation of his first audiobook, Geneva.

He revealed the news to RadioTimes.com earlier this year, saying at the time: "I just inked the paperwork today actually, after a long time.

"But yeah, Sony, we've been developing for probably just under a year now, we've been in conversation and talking about taking it into a TV series. So that's on the cards, that's going to happen.

"It's daunting and exciting at the same time, because now what happens is, the areas of this story where I was sort of not quite satisfied, because nothing's ever finished, if I could go back and write it again, there are things I would change.

"And actually, I get the opportunity now to hand that over to a screenwriter, and we can make all of those improvements and make those changes and we can unfold the story."

Geneva and The Cut are both available to listen to on Audible.

