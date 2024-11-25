While the synopsis previously stated that his reemergence forces Kat "to dive back into long-buried secrets from her past", the trailer offers an insight into just what those secrets may be.

When Kat is approached by teenager Brendan, who explains that his mother is missing and only Kat can find her, he explains: "She said she was going on a trip with her boyfriend. This is the guy she went away with," revealing it to be none other than Josh!

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, Oscar Kennedy as Brendan in Missing You. James Stack/Netflix

"I need you to help me find Josh," Kat can be heard telling Stacey (Jessica Plummer). "I always thought he left because of my dad's murder."

There is plenty of drama ahead, as to be expected with a Harlan Coben series, with the trailer showing kidnapping, threats and lies coming to the surface – it's set to be an explosive January 1st!

The trailer concludes: "I don't know what kind of truth you're gonna find out there but I don't think you're gonna like it."

While many won't want to believe it, it isn't that long before January comes around, so there is plenty to get excited for!

You can watch the full trailer below.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com earlier this year, creator Harlan Coben teased a very "surprising" ending that even shocked him – and he wrote it!

He added: "But it will also really, genuinely move you. You're going to shed a little bit of a tear."

Star Richard Armitage also teased an exciting series ahead, describing it as a "page turning, nail-biting, addictive, box settable, bingeable show".

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

