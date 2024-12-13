When is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on TV?
The Aardman duo are back on the BBC for the first time since 2008.
One of the most highly anticipated TV events of the year, let alone the Christmas period, has got to be Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Aardman's new feature-length film starring their most beloved duo.
The film sees the return of the duo's nemesis Feathers McGraw, and executive producer Carla Shelley has teased that it will be an emotional watch.
She told Deadline’s Contenders London event earlier this year: "I think we’re going to make everybody cry. We’re going to surprise everybody and make you laugh as well. It’s really emotional. That’s what’s at the heart of it."
Meanwhile, director Merlin Crossingham told Radio Times magazine that the film's festive schedule is "very special", as it will mean everyone will be watching at once.
"As a nation we don't do that so much any more because of streaming and other reasons," he said. "But it would be a marvellous thing to achieve if we could bring people to a live broadcast and have that feeling of togetherness".
But when exactly is the film airing, what is it about and who features in the cast? Read on for everything you need to know about Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
When will Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl air on BBC One?
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is one of the highlights of the BBC's Christmas schedule, and therefore gets pride of place on Christmas Day.
The film will air at 6:50pm on 25th December 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, exactly 16 years after the last Wallace & Gromit adventure, A Matter of Loaf and Death, aired.
What is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl about?
Vengeance Most Fowl will see Wallace & Gromit going up against an old enemy, Feathers McGraw, fresh out of prison for his stealing of the blue diamond in The Wrong Trousers.
The official synopsis for the film says: "The highly-anticipated feature-length film sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions – which proves justified when Wallace creates a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.
"As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"
Who stars in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl?
The cast of Vengeance Most Fowl is led by Ben Whitehead, who has taken over the role of Wallace since the passing of original voice actor Peter Sallis.
Meanwhile, the cast also features one returning voice from Wallace & Gromit's previous adventures, with Peter Kay returning as Mackintosh, previously a PC and now the Chief Inspector.
Other actors joining the voice cast include Reece Shearsmith as Norbot and Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee, while Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Lenny Henry and Muzz Khan all have cameo roles.
You can find the full cast list right here:
- Ben Whitehead as Wallace
- Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Mackintosh
- Reece Shearsmith as Norbot
- Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee
- Diane Morgan as Onya Doorstep
- Adjoa Andoh as Judge
- Lenny Henry as Mr Convenience
- Muzz Khan as Anton Deck
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl trailer
You can watch the trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl trailer here.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:10pm on Christmas Day.
