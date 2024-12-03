The film already had its global premiere at the AFI Fest in October, but the film's BBC release in the UK will be the first time more fans get to see it.

Vengeance Most Fowl will then be coming to Netflix in territories outside of the UK on Friday 3rd January 2025.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. BBC/Aardman

Vengeance Most Fowl will be the first Wallace and Gromit film since the release of A Matter of Loaf and Death on Christmas Day 2008.

The last time they appeared in a feature film was in their first, and thus far only cinema outing, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Read more:

The new film is not only notable as the first major project featuring the duo without original Wallace star, the late Peter Sallis, with Ben Whitehead picking up the role, it will also see the return of villainous penguin Feathers McGraw.

Feathers last fought Wallace and Gromit in 1993's The Wrong Trousers, but most recently appeared on screen in a short cameo during another Aardman project, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

That film's director, Sam Fell, previously told RadioTimes.com why he chose to include the iconic character as an Easter egg, explaining: "I mean, the Aardman studio is an amazing place.

"All of the movies are all amazing in themselves, but for me one of the greatest achievements is actually the studio itself, and the world it’s created and the fact it's managed to maintain its voice through the decades."

"So yeah, you're in there all day and you look around you and there's like the characters from all the films on shelves, you know, and on people's desks. And so yeah, it's just like it's all part of the family really – all of the characters are the family of Aardman, I guess!"

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.