Talking to RadioTimes.com and other press in a roundtable ahead of the release of season 2, Keegan said of any hopes of returning for season 3: "Yeah, don’t get me wrong – I love this show and I feel very lucky to be a part of it.

"I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it."

Keegan recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child, so could that mean that if season 3 of Ten Pound Poms were to go ahead, there would be a delay?

She answered: "Maybe... there’d be a bit of a delay, yeah."

On season 3 hopes, Marsay also commented: "Yeah, sure. I think, like Michelle said, we’ve got to wait and see what the appetite is for it and whether it resonates with people.

"I feel very safe around Michelle and Warren [Brown] so even though it’s a long way away, it’s a really nice group of people. If people want to see more then of course, I would be open to doing it. But we don’t know yet, no."

The official synopsis for the current season reads: "After a challenging first year in Australia, series 2 follows nurse Kate Thorne (Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Marsay and Brown) into 1957 on their adventure Down Under, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

"As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie."

New season 2 characters, the Skinner family, also arrive from Ireland "ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine".

Keegan previously revealed that things continue to take a heartbreaking turn for her character Kate in season 2, telling the BBC: "As we saw in the first series, Kate’s son Michael was sent to Australia in the care system and was adopted into an Australian family, which Kate didn't know. Trying to find him is what took her to Australia.

"This series is really about Kate trying to expose the fact that she and her son have been separated against her wishes, which happened to so many families and to so many women in the 1950s, it's absolutely heartbreaking.

"Kate is not just trying to help herself and Michael, but she wants to help others as well and put a stop to families being unnecessarily separated."

Ten Pound Poms season 2 will air on Sunday 9th March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes will continue weekly.

