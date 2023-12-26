Coming to terms with her new life in the wake of such a tragic event, Maya is then delivered the shock of her life when she sees her husband appear on a newly installed 'nanny cam'.

The eight episodes follow Maya on a hunt for the truth and, as an ex-military officer, there are elements of her own story and life we find out more about as the episodes unfold.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of the series, Keegan opened up more about her role and was asked whether or not her previous role in BBC's Our Girl had helped her in preparing for Maya's portrayal.

She revealed: “Obviously with Our Girl, I did a lot of research and I met a lot of people who were in the military or were still serving.

"They talked a lot about PTSD and what it was like to try and integrate themselves back into civilian life and they all found it very, very hard.

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl. BBC

"That’s probably the one thing that they had in common. Whoever left always missed being in the army, no matter what they’d been through, they always missed being around like-minded people, the camaraderie, the army bants."

She continued: "I think with Maya, that’s why she’s quite disconnected to the people that are around her and she finds it very difficult to play the suburban wife and mother role. She’s more herself when she’s around Shane, her friend, and army people.”

Keegan, of course, starred in the BBC One drama as Lance Corporal Georgie Lane from seasons two to four. Now, her new Fool Me Once role sees her take the lead alongside a main cast that includes Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, as well as Emmett J Scanlan as Maya's army friend, Shane.

According to the official synopsis: "Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

"Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother."

Fool Me Once comes to Netflix on 1st January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

