Starring Keegan and Richard Armitage as Maya and Joe respectively, the former is struggling to make sense of seeing her deceased husband on her 'nanny cam'. Is he really alive?

Well, the series follows Maya as she tries to make sense of what she's seen, while a police investigation into Joe's murder gets underway.

With Joe coming from a very wealthy family that boasts Joanna Lumley's Judith at its helm, there's no shortage of panning shots of her mansion, as well as Joe and Maya's own impressive home.

But where exactly was the new show filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used in Fool Me Once.

Where was Netflix's Fool Me Once filmed?

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once. James Stack/Netflix

The new Harlan Coben series obviously takes a major turn away from the book, and is no longer set in New York - but instead right here in the UK.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the change in location, Michelle Keegan said: "The book’s set in New York, so it’s totally different now, because they’re in Manchester. It sort of grounded it for me."

Joanna Lumley added: "I think it worked really well. It switched over very easily, without any sense that you’re losing too much. And also, Harlan and his team had written in a new strand which was a very English strand, Adeel’s character.

"That whole sort of subplot was beautiful. So the book had sort of been plasticined, morphed into a kind of British shape, and it worked really well."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In fact, the new show was shot across the north west of England earlier in 2023.

The series is set in the fictional town of Winhurst, and while the town isn't real, it was made up of shots filmed in Manchester, Oldham, Cheshire and more.

A major part of the thriller was filmed in and around Greater Manchester, with scenes being shot at the Runway Visitor Park at Ringway next to Manchester Airport, Castlefield Viaduct and the nearby village of Bramhall.

A significant location in the series is Judith's beautiful home, Farmwood. The impressive grounds are the backdrop to many a tense conversation and confrontation, with Arley Hall being used as the mansion.

The country house can be found in Arley, Cheshire, and boasts over 15 acres of expansive gardens, often used for weddings and big events.

Arley Hall was obviously used as Judith's home in Fool Me Once, but was also used to film the funeral scenes, which were shot at Philips Park Cemetery in Miles Platting, Manchester, too.

Michelle Keegan as Maya and Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce in Fool Me Once. Netflix

Maya and Joe's modern home is a focal point of the series, and is actually located in Alderley Edge in Cheshire.

Producer Jessica Taylor told Manchester Evening News about the location, saying: "Maya has this beautiful, big house, and we filmed this in Alderley Edge in a very modern design house that spreads over three floors with its own swimming pool.

"We don't see a lot of Alderley, but we do see a lot of the country lanes around there.

"We took over a residential house for three weeks, and this is where you see the nanny cam scene, as well as discussing stuff with her best friend Shane. There is also a gun room at her property, but naturally we had to build this into the house as we don't tend to have those in this country."

The dramatic death scene of Joe was filmed in Alexandra Park in Oldham, while other scenes were filmed in some underground tunnels in Stockport, Bolton Grammar School and Bramhall, which was used as the location of Maya's sister's family home.

Later in the series, we see Maya fly a helicopter as she works as an instructor. Keegan actually flew the helicopter herself, and did so from Barton to Delamere Forest.

While most of the series was shot in the UK, the scenes of Maya in the army were actually shot in Almeria, Spain.

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.