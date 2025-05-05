But with the show now having switched to an anthology series, what are the chances that it could return to tell another story and introduce a whole new cast of characters?

Read on for everything we know about a Malpractice season 3.

Will there be Malpractice season 3?

Tom Hughes, Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé in Malpractice. World Productions for ITV

We don't yet know if there will be a third season of Malpractice, but there's certainly potential for one.

Now that the series has switched to an anthology format, future stories could go in any direction, with a brand new cast joining Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé each time.

In fact, creator Grace Ofori-Attah has expressed interest in writing a third season, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com for season 2.

Ofori-Attah said of the potential for season 3: "I've always got ideas. If ITV wants to give me some more series, then I will definitely come up with some stories for them.

"I would love to see Norma and George just come back time and time again and become a real staple of UK TV, I would really love that."

It therefore seems that a potential renewal will largely depend on the viewing figures for season 2. We will keep this page updated as and when any news comes through regarding the show's future.

When would a potential Malpractice season 3 be released?

Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford in Malpractice. ITV

As Malpractice has yet to be officially renewed, it's hard to tell exactly how long fans would have to wait for it to arrive on ITV. There was a long gap in between seasons 1 and 2 - almost exactly two years.

There's a chance this would be the case for season 3 as well, meaning we wouldn't see it until spring 2027.

However, that's not certain, and we would imagine it could take anywhere between one to two years for new episodes to arrive, should a renewal come through.

We will make sure to keep this page updated with any more concrete news as and when we get it.

Who would star in a potential Malpractice season 3?

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei. ITV

If Malpractice does return for season 3, we would imagine it would stick to the formula set out for the first two runs - bringing back medical investigators George and Norma, as played by Jordan Kouamé and Helen Behan, and changing up the rest of the cast entirely to tell a new story.

If this is the case, then it's impossible to know who could star alongside Kouamé and Behan at this point - but we will keep this page updated if we get any news.

For now, here's a list of the stars we would expect to return for Malpractice season 3:

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Adjei

Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan

Is there a trailer for a potential Malpractice season 3?

There isn't a trailer yet for a Malpractice season 3, as the show hasn't actually been renewed yet, let alone started filming again.

We will keep this page updated with any new footage as it is released, and for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 here.

Malpractice seasons 1-2 are available to stream now on ITVX.

