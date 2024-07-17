Jenna Coleman's Ember Manning was closing in on the truth – all while her own mental health continued to deteriorate after learning that her late husband Malachy (Tom Glynn-Carney) had been sexually involved with Amy and was with her the night of her disappearance.

The detective was haunted by the ugly truth, but that was just the beginning. Read on for a full breakdown of The Jetty episode 4.

The Jetty ending explained: Who killed Amy?

In the finale, it was revealed that Amy had been killed, but not in the manner you might have anticipated.

More like this

She died after she was hit by a car which Ember was driving while under the influence of drugs given to her by Mack as part of her birthday celebrations.

To "protect" Ember, Mack had convinced Arj (Matthew McNulty), who was also high while travelling with them in the car, that he was responsible, a lie which he came to accept as the truth.

Amy's body was then buried in the boat hut and that's where she remained for 17 years, until the renovation began, which forced Arj to dig up her remains and set fire to the property to conceal any evidence.

But then Riz arrived on the scene and her private investigator discovered a bone fragment in the rubble, which prompted Arj to take drastic action – only for Ember to later uncover his crimes.

Matthew McNulty as Arj. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

"I'd made my predictions of who I thought it was going to be, and obviously the way a thing is told, it nails you onto someone," said Ruby Stokes, who plays Ember's daughter Hannah, in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "But no, I had absolutely no idea that it was Arj or Ember that had done either of those things.

"I love that, though, that it was the person you're rooting for who ultimately did the bad thing. It's interesting that Arj is presented as the nice guy... when ultimately he did the bad thing. I liked that and the way it went."

Archie Renaux, who plays Ember's junior colleague Hitch, joked that he "knew everything" when he first read the scripts, before adding: "I had no idea, I really had no idea."

He added: "What I love about this is its exploration of how our memory, our brains can misremember things to protect us and deal with trauma or a bad event. I just love how that was what happened."

Read more:

Renaux went on to say that Arj's close relationship with both Ember and Mack makes the big reveal "even more heartbreaking".

"It would have been a lot better for Ember if it was just some mystery murderer that was doing this for some sort of other gain," he added.

"And especially that Emma herself was putting all this time and effort and emotion into finding out what happened, only to be led down the path of going straight back to herself.

"It does make it more heartbreaking."

All four episodes of The Jetty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Episodes 3 and 4 will also air on Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd August at 9pm on BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.