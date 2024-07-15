"Ember starts to investigate the connections between the cases and is forced to reflect upon her own past and teenage years. She starts to question whether some of the things she thought were normal and okay back then actually were, in retrospect."

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Coleman, plus some you might not recognise.

The Jetty cast

Jenna Coleman as Ember

Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Ember

Tom Glynn-Carney as Malachy

Bo Bragason as Amy

Laura Marcus as Caitlin

Weruche Opia as Riz

Ruby Stokes as Hannah

Archie Renaux as Hitch

Amelia Bullmore as Sylvia

Matthew McNulty as Arj

David Ajala as Casey

Ralph Ineson as Morgan

Dominic Coleman as Brad

Niamh Blackshaw as Rosie

Philip Hill-Pearson as Rob

Elliot Cowan as Russell

Shannon Watson as Miranda

Georgina Rich as Sheena

Arthur Hughes as Liam

Nina Barker-Francis as Chloe

Miya Ocego as Jules

Clare Calbraith as Joan

Rick Warden as Martin

Anna Wilson-Jones as Imogen

Eleanor Nawal as Lawley

Adam Astill as Mr Ryan

Ruaridh Mollica as Troy

Ryan Dean as Joe

Jonny Fines as present day Joe

Peter Sullivan as Blake

Philip Whitchurch as Superintendent Needham

Amer Nazir as Ali

Natalie Gumede as Nina

Lorna Nickson Brown

Jenna Coleman plays Ember

Jenna Coleman plays Ember in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures, Ben Blackall

Who is Ember? A detective and a mum. "She's investigating a case which becomes very personal to her," said Coleman.

She described Ember as "quite prickly, stubborn, proud and free-willed. She's also very warm and loyal. And I also think she's really funny. Cat Jones's writing of her is very sardonic, dry and she's not easily impressed. In the series she's going through an awakening and really finding herself. Her husband, who she was with from a very young age, died a year before the series starts, so she's going through this new kind of re-discovering of herself".

Connie Jenkins-Greig (Queen Charlotte) plays young Ember.

What else has Jenna Coleman been in? She's best known for Doctor Who, Emmerdale and a string of dramas including Victoria, The Serpent, The Cry and Wilderness.

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Malachy

Tom Glynn-Carney plays Malachy in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures, Ben Blackall

Who is Malachy? An adult man who is in an "abusive and illegal relationship" with a girl called Amy.

What else has Tom Glynn-Carney been in? He's currently starring in Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon. You might also know him from war epic Dunkirk, Netflix's The King, starring Timothée Chalamet, and BBC World War Two drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Bo Bragason plays Amy

Bo Bragason plays Amy. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Amy? She's romantically involved with Malachy. "I'd describe Amy as a very complex character," said Bragason.

"There are many layers to her and I'd say she acts on impulse but is also very calculated. She's young, wild and free, has a great spirit to her, and is also unapologetically herself, which I really like about her."

What else has Bo Bragason been in? She recently appeared in Sally Wainwright's Disney Plus series Renegade Nell.

Laura Marcus plays Caitlin

Laura Marcus plays Caitlin. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Caitlin? Marcus describes Caitlin as "almost the polar opposite" of Amy.

"She is a natural introvert and far more shy," said Marcus. "She's essentially a moth to a flame when it comes to Amy. She's completely drawn to her because she’s the first person that she can express her queerness to, and has found a mutual attraction with, although their relationship is tumultuous."

What else has Laura Marcus been in? She's best known for comedy Bad Education.

Weruche Opia plays Riz

Weruche Opia plays Riz. Firebird Pictures/Matt Towers

Who is Riz? "Riz classifies herself as a journalist," said Opia. "She's a crime podcaster who focuses on missing people and she's taken it upon herself to investigate the cold case of a girl who went missing 17 years ago.

"She's undertaken this investigation as she believes that if nobody will fight for this young girl, then it's Riz's duty to do so and reveal the truth."

What else has Weruche Opia been in? Her CV includes Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You, Dave sitcom Sliced, comedy Bad Education and US biographical series Genius.

Ruby Stokes plays Hannah

Ruby Stokes plays Hannah. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Hannah? Ember's daughter, who she had when she was "really young". She has a "great relationship" with her mum, almost like a "sisterly friendship". Hannah is "really impacted" by Ember's "soul searching".

What else has Ruby Stokes been in? Her CV includes Netflix's Bridgerton and Lockwood and Co, and Paramount Plus crime thriller The Burning Girls.

Archie Renaux plays Hitch

Archie Renaux plays Hitch. Firebird Pictures,Matt Towers

Who is Hitch? A "rookie" detective working alongside Ember. "I'd describe Hitch as someone who's young at heart," said Renaux. "He hasn't quite reached the level of maturity yet, but he's like a puppy dog who'll do anything to impress."

What else has Archie Renaux been in? You might have watched him in Netflix YA fantasy series Shadow and Bone and BBC thriller Gold Digger.

Amelia Bullmore plays Sylvia

Amelia Bullmore plays Sylvia. Firebird Pictures,Matt Towers

Who is Sylvia? Ember's mum. "Sylvia is spiritual and creative, yet disappointed with her life," said Bullmore. "She wants to have a good time and follow her dreams. Sylvia is Ember's mum and Hannah's grandmother.

"She had Ember when she was quite young, and Ember had Hannah when she was really young, so they’re all quite unusually close together in age. Sylvia doesn't feel like she had many choices for how her."

What else has Amelia Bullmore been in? Her extensive CV includes Coronation Street, Sally Wainwright series Scott & Bailey and Gentlemen Jack, ITV's The Larkins and detective drama Vienna Blood.

Matthew McNulty plays Arj

Matthew McNulty plays Arj. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Arj? He was best friends with Ember's late husband.

What else has Matthew McNulty been in? You might know him from sci-fi comedy-drama Misfits, Sky Atlantic's Domina, Take That-inspired film Greatest Days, Channel 4 crime drama Deadwater Fell and ITV crime drama The Bay, among others.

David Ajala plays Casey

David Ajala plays Casey. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Casey? Ember's therapist. Over the course of the series, their feelings for one another grow.

What else has David Ajala been in? He has appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, Sky's Dream Team, US supernatural drama Falling Water and superhero series Supergirl.

Ralph Ineson plays Morgan

Ralph Ineson plays Morgan. Firebird Pictures/Matt Towers

Who is Morgan? A detective inspector who clashes with Ember on multiple occasions.

What else has Ralph Ineson been in? He's best known for The Office UK. He's also appeared in BBC drama Playing the Field, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, ITV's Trigger Point, BBC surveillance drama The Capture and films The First Omen and The Green Knight.

Dominic Coleman plays Brad

Dominic Coleman plays Brad. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Brad? A local who has a motive for setting fire to the boat hut. Ember suspects he might also be taking advantage of underage girls.

What else has Dominic Coleman been in? You might recognise him from Sky sitcom Trollied, BBC comedy Upstart Crow and Netflix's Bridgerton.

Niamh Blackshaw plays Rosie

Niamh Blackshaw plays Rosie. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Rosie? She's interviewed by Riz for her podcast.

What else has Niamh Blackshaw been in? She's best known for Hollyoaks.

Philip Hill-Pearson plays Rob

Philip Hill-Pearson plays Rob. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Rob? He's refurbishing the boat hut for its new owner.

What else has Philip Hill-Pearson been in? His credits include Coronation Street, ITV crime drama The Bay and Netflix football drama The English Game.

Elliot Cowan plays Russell

Elliot Cowan plays Russell. Firebird Pictures/Ben Blackall

Who is Russell? Amy's father. He has a strained relationship with his daughter.

What else has Elliot Cowan been in? He's appeared in Apple sci-fi series Foundation, Syfy series Krypton, historical fantasy drama Da Vinci's Demons and ITV crime drama Innocent.

Additional cast includes:

Shannon Watson plays Miranda - a pregnant 16 year old. Ember suspects the father is an older man. Has Brad, her step-father, been abusing her?

Georgina Rich (Heartstopper) plays Sheena - Miranda's mum.

Arthur Hughes (The Barbara Met Alan) plays Liam - Miranda's step-uncle.

Nina Barker-Francis (Moonhaven) plays Chloe - one of Hannah's best friends.

Miya Ocego (Wreck) plays Jules - Hannah's other best friend.

Clare Calbraith (Heartbeat) plays Joan - Caitlin's mum.

Rick Warden (Happy Valley) plays Martin - Caitlin's dad.

Anna Wilson-Jones (Victoria) plays Imogen - Amy's mum.

Eleanor Nawal (Somewhere Boy) plays Lawley - Ember and Hitch's colleague.

Adam Astill (Holby City) plays Mr Ryan - the owner of the boat hut.

Ruaridh Mollica (Red Rose) plays Troy - a boy from Hannah's school. They're seeing one another.

Ryan Dean (Ackley Bridge) plays Joe - he used to hang out with Malachy, Amy and Caitlin.

Jonny Fines (Hollyoaks) as present day Joe

Peter Sullivan (The Borgias) plays Blake - a private detective.

Philip Whitchurch (The Bill) plays Superintendent Needham - now retired, he previously worked on the Amy Knightley case.

Amer Nazir (Coronation Street) plays Ali - a witness in the Amy Knightley case.

Natalie Gumede (Coronation Street) plays Nina - a GP.

Lorna Nickson Brown (The Sixth Commandment) - someone Ember tracks down as part of her enquiries.

The Jetty is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Episodes will also air on BBC One.

