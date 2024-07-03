Speaking about the project, Coleman said: "Working with the BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

"I can't wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what's lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty."

For more information about what to expect – and when you can watch it, read on.

More like this

The series arrives on BBC One on Monday 15th July at 9pm.

All four episodes are also dropping on BBC iPlayer that day.

The Jetty cast: Who stars?

Archie Renaux as Hitch and Jenna Coleman as Ember in The Jetty. Supporting Artists,Firebird Pictures,Ben Blackall

Jenna Coleman leads the cast as Detective Ember Manning, who is investigating a case that "threatens to unravel the threads of her past".

She stars alongside:

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon, SAS Rogue Heroes, Dunkirk)

Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co, Rocks, Una)

Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run, Shadow and Bone, Romulus)

Laura Marcus (The Great Escaper, Bad Education, The Serpent Queen)

Bo Bragason (The Ballad of Renegade Nell, The Radleys)

Weruche Opia (High Desert, Slumberland, I May Destroy You)

Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, The Larkins, Scott and Bailey)

Matthew McNulty (The Rising, Domina, The Terror)

Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu, The Witch, Green Knight)

David Ajala (Italian Studies)

Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash)

Miya Ocego (Wreck, I Hate Suzie)

Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love, The Crown)

Shannon Watson

Arthur Hughes (Then Barbara Met Alan, Help)

Dominic Coleman (Paddington, Trollied)

Ruaridh Mollica (Sebastian, Red Rose)

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Jetty plot: What's it about?

Weruche Opia as Riz. Firebird Pictures/Matt Towers

After a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town is destroyed by a fire, Jenna Coleman's Detective Ember Manning draws a connection between a "podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit relationship between a man in his twenties and two underage girls".

But as Manning hurtles towards the truth, "it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she's always called home".

The Jetty trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch it right now. Enjoy the thrilling trailer below.

The Jetty will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 15th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.