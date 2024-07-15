"On the surface, The Jetty has all of the really enjoyable, delicious things of a crime show," said executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

"But essentially, it's a really clever, interesting portrayal of a woman dealing with grief and having to reassess her life up until now.

"It is about sexual morality, consent, coming of age, grooming, identity and relationships, but it wears all of those things very lightly in the sense that it's also just a really interesting story set in a community where various things that have happened connect very cleverly together."

More like this

Read more:

The narrative is set in Lancashire, but did the cast and crew actually film there?

Read on for everything you need to know about where The Jetty was shot.

The Jetty filming locations

Yes, the series was filmed in Lancashire.

Those who know the area will recognise Hollingworth Lake, which you can find in Littleborough, Rochdale.

The cast and crew also pitched up in Todmorden, which is a small west-Yorkshire market town located 17 miles north-east of Manchester.

Another show filmed by Hollingworth Lake was ITV crime drama Ridley, starring Adrian Dunbar, while Todmorden was one of the locations used for ITV mystery horror Passenger.

Laura Marcus as Caitlin and Bo Bragason as Amy. Firebird Pictures/Matt Towers

Weruche Opia, who plays true crime podcaster Riz in The Jetty, said it was the "perfect setting".

"The scenery near Lancashire where we filmed is so idyllic," she added. "It's mad to think that so many things can be hidden and buried in plain sight, just under the surface of this little lake town."

Kilgarriff also described the location as a "very changeful place".

"We were filming near Lancashire, in the winter essentially, so it's quite wild," she continued. "There's a rawness to it, but there's so much beauty as well.

"There's also something dangerous about the setting. For us, we never wanted the town to be a sort of lovely chocolate box kind of a place. We wanted it to feel real but also slightly elevated, and the lake really gives us that. It’s a very beautiful but raw and wild place."

The Jetty is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Episodes will also air on BBC One.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.