Malpractice will return to screens 9pm Sunday 4th May on ITV1 and ITVX, with the second episode airing Monday 5th at the same time and the third following at the same time on Tuesday 6th.

Season 2 will follow Dr James Ford, played by Those About to Die's Tom Hughes.

He finds himself under investigation after getting himself "caught between an anxious new mother’s postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a psychotic patient" in a North Yorkshire hospital, according to the show's synopsis.

The synopsis also asks: "Is Dr Ford a doctor with a God complex, or a victim himself?"

Tom Hughes as Dr. James Ford in Malpractice. ITV

This season of the ITV drama will welcome a near-completely new cast, including Selin Hizli (Am I Being Unreasonable?) and Zoë Telford (Red Eye).

Other new additions to the ensemble are Hannah McClean (Blue Lights) and Seraphina Beh (Top Boy) amongst a whole host of new faces.

However, some fan favourites are set to return, with Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé) confirmed to reprise their roles as part of the Medical Investigation Unit for another season.

The announcement came from ITV, who said of the new series ahead of its release: "As George and Norma uncover a hospital seemingly at war with itself, to what lengths will James go to preserve his position?

"Can the MIU uncover the truth of what happened despite fierce opposition from all sides?"

Jordan Kouamé as Dr George Brewin and Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice World Productions for ITV

Malpractice's medical background comes courtesy of its writer, former NHS consultant psychiatrist Grace Ofori-Attah. This new season dives into her previous speciality, psychiatry, so viewers can look forward to Ofori-Attah's exploration of the medical field once again.

Whilst working on Malpractice season 2, Ofori-Attah also wrote Playing Nice, an adaption of JP Delaney's novel of the same name.

With both shows receiving excellent reviews, viewers will be hoping that Malpractice season 2 lives up to expectations.

