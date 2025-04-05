The Sun also reports that filming for the new season is set to commence in January 2026. The news comes after Christina Chong let slip that she had been approached about her availability for season 7 filming next year, meaning we could be seeing more of Nicola Rogerson.

The BBC declined to comment on the news when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The rumour mill has continued to swirl about Line of Duty for some time now, especially after it's divisive season 6 finale that left fans wanting more. The stars of the show have been forthright about the fact that they'd all be up for returning for more but as of yet, an official announcement is yet to come.

More recently, Compston told Radio Times magazine of being asked for renewal news: "No, it’ll be a sad day when people stop asking! I’m really proud of it and I’m happy it’s made such an impact."

He also added: "I’m aware of not getting people’s hopes up. At the moment, there’s nothing to share. When there’s something to tell, you’ll hear it first from us. We’ll be delighted to share it!"

It had previously been reported that the leads of the show had met with series creator Jed Mercurio to sort out a deal and filming dates but the most recent development could be the most exciting yet, if January 2026 is set to be the kicking off point.

A TV insider told The Sun: “This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021.

“The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects.

“But after several meetings with Jed [Mercurio, creator and writer] and the production team, they’ve finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show.”

Previous seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

