Line of Duty season 7 'to film next year for broadcast in 2026'
Could AC-12 be back in action sooner rather than later?
Fans of hit BBC police thriller Line of Duty have been waiting a long time for news of a potential seventh season, but finally we may have a positive update regarding the show's future.
The Sun has reported that the show's stars – Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, all met with creator Jed Mercurio last week, to try to sort out a deal and filming dates for a potential seventh run.
An insider told the publication: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different.
"A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."
The Sun previously reported in December 2022 that the show would be returning for a three-part special, although that never came to pass.
The BBC declined to comment when approached for comment by RadioTimes.com.
Up till now, recent news regarding the show's future has been less positive, with stars indicating that although they would like to film another season, there are no immediate plans to do so.
Back in April, Compston said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans.
"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."
One star who has made clear her desire to return is Anna Maxwell Martin, who played Patricia Carmichael in seasons 5 and 6. She recently said that she "loved" playing the "amazing" character, and said she would play her "for the rest of my life" if she could.
Martin added: "In fact I wish Jed would do the spin-off: 'Pat' – not even Pat doing policing, just her doing other things like going to the shops!"
