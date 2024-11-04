An insider told the publication: "Jed is close with Vicky, Martin and Adrian and they often meet for dinner – this time it was different.

"A topic of conversation was how they could align their schedules in 2025 to ensure Line of Duty 7 happens. The ambition is filming could start next year, with it on screens by early 2026."

The Sun previously reported in December 2022 that the show would be returning for a three-part special, although that never came to pass.

The BBC declined to comment when approached for comment by RadioTimes.com.

Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston in Line of Duty season 6. BBC/World Productions

Up till now, recent news regarding the show's future has been less positive, with stars indicating that although they would like to film another season, there are no immediate plans to do so.

Back in April, Compston said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

Read more:

One star who has made clear her desire to return is Anna Maxwell Martin, who played Patricia Carmichael in seasons 5 and 6. She recently said that she "loved" playing the "amazing" character, and said she would play her "for the rest of my life" if she could.

Martin added: "In fact I wish Jed would do the spin-off: 'Pat' – not even Pat doing policing, just her doing other things like going to the shops!"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Previous seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.