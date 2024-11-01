She said: "Line of Duty has an exceptionally big audience, and all the gritty dramas I was doing when I was younger probably didn’t have a very big audience.

"Then the Motherland phenomenon grew during Covid, it wasn’t a massive show and then it became a really big thing in lockdown, which coincided with Line of Duty coming out, and people thought, 'How can she do different things? Weird!' Even since then I keep trying to do different things and always do a project that is a new challenge.

Anna Maxwell Martin as Carmichael in Line of Duty.

Martin continued: "People are obsessed with Line of Duty and I loved playing Pat, she was an amazing character. I’d play Pat for the rest of my life, in fact I wish Jed would do the spin-off: 'Pat' – not even Pat doing policing, just her doing other things like going to the shops!"

Earlier this year, Martin's Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston confirmed there are "no immediate plans" for a return to the show, saying: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point, but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but, yeah, these things are a bit complicated. But there are no immediate plans."

Martin's new series Until I Kill You sees her starring opposite Shaun Evans, in a dramatisation of the true story of Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship.

Previous seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Until I Kill You will air on ITV1 and ITVX from Sunday 3rd November to Wednesday 6th November at 9pm on ITV1.

