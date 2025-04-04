It has also been revealed that Will Trent and Shifting Gears will return for new seasons too.

There had been speculation that Ellen Pompeo, who has been at the helm of Grey's for two decades, might be leaving the cast for good in the wake of being cast in new series Good American Family.

Pompeo reduced her role in season 19, but she continues to narrate episode voiceovers and makes regular appearances in the Seattle-based drama.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, however, she confirmed she would remain involved in the series, on which she is also an executive producer.

The eighth season of 911 is still airing, with the second half expected to arrive later this month, and recently featured a crossover with another ABC procedural, Doctor Odyssey, which has yet to be renewed by the broadcaster.

It's unclear at this stage who will return to the drama, but we'd expect Angela Bassett (Black Panther) to be back as the formidable Athena Grant.

In the UK, both series are available to stream on Disney Plus.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie. ABC/Entertainment One

As for The Rookie, it's unclear at this stage when season 7 will arrive in the UK following its release in the US earlier this year. Previous seasons are available to stream on NOW and Sky.

Casting news is scarce, but we'd expect Nathan Fillion to return for season 8. Variety also previously reported that a second spin-off set within the same universe is also in the works, with Fillion attached as executive producer.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grey's Anatomy and 911 are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

The Rookie is available to watch on Sky and NOW. You can choose from Sky's packages here.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.