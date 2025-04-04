Pompeo recently spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about her role in Good American Family, and when asked whether Grey's Anatomy could continue without her character Meredith, or whether she sees herself staying with it right until the very end, she said: "I can't really speak to that because I don't know when the show will end.

"I do know that I'm very grateful for having this 21-season run on the show, and that place is very special to me, and the show is very special to me, and the love that I get from the fans is very special. So I sort of try to stay in the present."

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Pompeo continued: "I don't know what will be in the future, and I know that it's important to everybody involved that I stay involved a little bit and I appreciate that.

"So I'm happy that I have the privilege to be able to dip in there and dip out and get the opportunity to do other things and explore my creative opportunities, but also get to still be a part of that. It's nothing, really, but a privilege."

Good American Family sees Pompeo star opposite Mark Duplass, with the duo playing a couple who adopt a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

However, as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is.

Good American Family premiered on 19th March on Hulu in the US and launches on 9th April on Disney Plus in the UK and internationally.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 21 stream on Disney Plus. All episodes of seasons 1 to 20 are available to stream now – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

