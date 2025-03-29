Mint is billed as "a darkly comic and unconventional drama" that follows Shannon, the daughter of a powerful crime family, as she desperately tries to find love with all the trouble that her position growing up in the dangerous world of the criminal elite brings.

Shannon will be played by The Brutalist star Emma Laird, and Ben Coyle-Larner – aka hip-hop musician Loyle Carner – will make his acting debut opposite her as Arran, whose arrival changes everything for Shannon.

Elsewhere, Shetland and Generation Z star Lewis Gribben will play older brother Luke, Sherlock and The Wheel of Time actress Lindsay Duncan will play grandma Ollie, The Missing and Breaking Bad's Laura Fraser will play mum Cat, and Control and Brighton Rock actor Sam Riley will play father Dylan.

Charlotte Regan. John Phillips/Getty Images

Regan, who serves as writer, director and executive producer on the project, said in a statement: “I had a little cry the other day thinking about how incredible this cast are. Absolute emotional wreck.

"But I honestly can’t imagine these characters being brought into the world by better human beings. Every single one of them is going to smash it and I feel so grateful to have them all onboard.”

Speaking when the series was first commissioned, Lindsay Salt – director of BBC Drama – added: "Mint is a crime drama like no other from the brilliant mind of Charlotte Regan and the teams at Fearless Minds and House Productions.

"Championing the females in the family, it shows a very different side to what a life of crime is really like for those who live alongside that world. I’m over the moon that Charlotte has chosen to work with the BBC on her first TV series."

Mint will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

