The eight-part drama is described as "a story about the love, darkness, humour, heartbreak and plain weirdness of living alongside that world" and will also explore what happens when these underestimated figures are shunted into the spotlight.

Writer and director Regan said: "Mint is a world I’ve been thinking about for such a long time. It’s the project that’s stuck with me endlessly and I could never get it out of my head. I’m so excited to be making it with the legends at the BBC.

"I can’t wait to meet some magical humans and make some magical TV."

No casting has been announced just yet, but we'll provide updates as they come in.

Regan has been dubbed a rising star following her feature debut, Scrapper, which starred Harris Dickinson (A Murder at the End of the World) as an estranged father who crashes into the life of his young daughter, Georgie (Lola Campbell).

The film was a major contender at last year's British Independent Film Awards, with Scrapper's executive producer Theo Barrowclough also on board for Mint.

He commented: "Charlotte has found another entirely authored and compelling story in Mint, which has all of the humour and emotional truth that audiences love about her work, alongside a darker edge.

Charlotte Regan, Scrapper star Lola Campbell and Theo Barrowclough at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

"Tessa, Juliette and I all feel so excited to be bringing Charlotte’s first original show to the screen, particularly with the support of our brilliant partners at the BBC and Fearless Minds."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, added: "Mint is a crime drama like no other from the brilliant mind of Charlotte Regan and the teams at Fearless Minds and House Productions.

"Championing the females in the family, it shows a very different side to what a life of crime is really like for those who live alongside that world. I’m over the moon that Charlotte has chosen to work with the BBC on her first TV series."

