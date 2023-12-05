Subscribe to Radio Times
A Murder at the End of the World, a psychological thriller drama that premiered on Disney+ in November 2023, has quickly become a hot topic.
The series has been praised for its offbeat storytelling, seductive complexity and powerful performances, stirring considerable excitement and discussion among viewers and critics.
Here’s why the show – created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij – has captivated audiences and generated so much buzz.
A Murder at the End of the World tells the story of Darby Hart, an amateur detective played by Emma Corrin. Darby, a tech-savvy Gen Z sleuth, finds herself embroiled in a complex mystery at a secluded retreat hosted by a reclusive billionaire, Andy Ronson, played by BAFTA-winning actor Clive Owen.
The seven-episode series combines the intrigue of a murder mystery with the edginess of a tech thriller and the depth of a character-driven drama, creating a riveting and multi-layered narrative.
The series features exceptional performances by its leads, Emma Corrin and Harris Dickinson. Their characters, Darby and her partner Bill, display a compelling chemistry that adds a significant emotional depth to the story. This dynamic is particularly evident in the flashbacks, where their characters evolve from loners to partners in both detective work and romance.
The remote, icy landscape where the series is set plays a pivotal role in shaping its atmosphere. This harsh yet beautiful backdrop is integral to the narrative, contributing significantly to the overall tone and feel of the series, while exceptional cinematography uses color, light, and shadow to enhance the storytelling.
The series explores the impact of artificial intelligence and other contemporary issues, offering a critical look at AI's role in modern society, examining both its potential benefits and its alarming capacity to exploit and amplify humanity's darker aspects.
Through the character of Ray (Edoardo Ballerini), a humanized smart computer overseeing every guest's whim at a billionaire's Icelandic retreat, the show delves into how technological advancements influence human relationships and ethics, and explores the idea of AI as a reflection of society, mirroring both its achievements and its flaws.
