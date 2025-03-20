"I just thought taking this on would be a land mine," Pompeo told Vanity Fair.

"This is a scary thing for me to even entertain because it’s intense stuff, and it deals with children and it deals with children who are neurodivergent and have disabilities. This just seems like really tricky stuff."

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Good American Family in the UK.

How to watch Good American Family in the UK

Good American family arrives in the UK on Wednesday 7th May on Disney Plus.

It arrived on Hulu in the US on Wednesday 19th March.

How many episodes of Good American Family are there?

There are eight episodes in total.

The first two episodes premiered on 19th March in the US and will launch on 7th May in the UK and internationally, with the rest of the episodes airing weekly.

What is Good American Family about?

Ellen Pompeo and Imogen Faith Reid star in Good American Family. Hulu/Disney

The series is based on "the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism".

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is," reads the official synopsis.

"As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Good American Family is "told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma".

Good American Family cast

Imogen Faith Reid plays adoptee Natalia Grace.

Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass play Natalia's adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett.

Recurring guest stars include Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara.

Good American Family premiered on 19th March on Hulu in the US and launches on 7th May on Disney+ in the UK and internationally.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.