However, Pompeo soon shut down rumours of her leaving the show for good, claiming that it was "not a complete goodbye" for the fan favourite character — and a new trailer has confirmed that Meredith will return for the upcoming 20th season.

In fact, Dr Grey even opens the teaser, asking, "How long do I have to wait?"

The clip then cuts to action from the hospital, as staff are seen frantically running around trying to tackle medical crises left, right and centre.

Throughout the rest of the trailer, there are kisses shared, jobs threatened and Dr Altman in a "critical condition" as she collapses to the floor — suggesting that audiences can expect more of the trademark drama that has made the series such a success across the globe.

Plus, in perhaps the biggest reveal outside of the lead character's return, James Pickens Jr's Dr Webber is seen receiving a vodka tonic, after battling alcoholism for years. Will he get the help he needs?

We'll find out soon. Until then, you can watch the clip below.

Asked why the show has become so popular, and why she can’t see herself stepping away from her role permanently, Pompeo said: "I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell. I certainly think it’s pretty fascinating, the medical piece of it is pretty fascinating."

Fans can also expect Pompeo to continue providing the voiceover on the show, and she still remains on board as an executive producer.

