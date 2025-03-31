When asked about his reaction to some of the future twists, Eddie Harrigan star Anson Boon gave a one-word answer: "Shock."

He continued: "The scripts are real page turners, I have to tell you.

"I mean, it was so exciting when we'd look at our inbox and you'd see first draft, episode 8. And you're like, 'Oh, God, what happens now? I've been waiting for this for six weeks, I can't wait to see what happens next, what my character's gonna get up to.'

"Because our characters get up to some pretty bad stuff in the show, which is really fun to film."

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

His co-star Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Seraphina Harrigan, added: "They go on proper journeys. Also, it was quite fun to see all the crew excited. Like, all the crew be like, 'Oh, episode 8, we've got it, we've got it.' It was a very exciting atmosphere.

"Shock and joy, I think. Joy at the stuff that we get to do. I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.'"

"And it is really funny as well," Boon said. "Especially Helen's lines, Pierce's lines, they just come out with absolute bangers that would just really, really crack us up.

"And sometimes we were supposed to be playing really intense, deep scenes where characters were depressed, or something like that, and we're holding back tears of laughter because Helen and Pierce are just so funny in the way they deliver their lines."

Bella Harrigan star Lara Pulver and Jan Da Souza star Joanne Froggatt also spoke with RadioTimes.com, with Pulver saying that the late delivery of scripts meant they often didn't know where their characters' journeys were going.

"We were making sometimes bold, sometimes nuanced choices without the knowledge of certain parts of our characters lives or what was to come," Pulver said. "And so that turning on a dime was sometimes by coincidence and sometimes informed future writing."

Froggatt added: "Yeah, because at first I know that the team sort of went back and forth about how much Jan should know about Harry's world.

"And I think, because the show was still being written as we started filming, it meant that what we all brought to the table, if they liked it, and if Jez liked it and the team liked it, was... it was brought in.

"And he would sort of see bits and go, 'Oh, right, yeah, let's go here.'"

Froggatt said that one of these additions which she provided was to ensure that her character Jan knew about her husband Harry's work, saying that otherwise it would make her "an idiot", something "nobody wants to watch".

The first episode of MobLand introduced us to the Harrigan family, and saw the potential grow for a war to break out between them and rival gang the Stevensons.

MobLand continues on Paramount Plus on Sunday 6th April 2025.

