The episode, titled The Mountain Teeth of Monsters, saw a shocking seven characters meet their makers, sparking all manner of reactions from fans.

But the one death that perhaps hits the hardest is the loss of Jack Dutton – something that's especially true for Jack's actor Darren Mann.

"It's a tough one," Mann explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "When I read it, I went through all sorts of emotions."

Mann went on to describe the experience of playing Jack, lamenting the end of his time as a character that was "so much fun" to play.

"He's such a beautiful character," Mann said, "he's naïve in all the best ways. He's not naïve from a place of ignorance but from a place of love and heart."

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton in 1923 season 2. Paramount+

While Jack's death hit hard for Mann, he acknowledged that it hadn't come out of the blue, likening acting in a Taylor Sheridan show as " like playing Russian roulette with five bullets".

"I read through [the scripts] and eventually got to that page and was like, 'Well, God damn, there it is,'" he explained, later adding that "I kind of expected that I might go, but it's still a shock when you finally read it".

Mann conceded that Jack's death was effectively caused by the naiveté that made him such a popular character, but that this only made his death all the more tragic. "I just wish it wasn't his downfall, because I love that about him," he explained.

"He's just so trusting and so face value with everybody that, why wouldn't they be like that back to him? It's unfortunate in the cruel world, especially back then, that guys like him got taken advantage of and unfortunately don't make it."

Although Jack's death has certainly hit Mann the hardest, these sentiments have also been echoed by his killer – Clyde actor Brian Konowal.

"It's a huge moment to lose Jack – so, apologies in advance to any fans. We hugged it out. He's just fantastic," Konowal said of Mann, going on to reveal that the entire set applauded Mann once filming wrapped on Jack's death.

But while this episode marked the end for Jack, Konowal noted that it sets the stage for an exciting end to the season, particularly for Clyde, stating that "Clyde has now been unleashed".

"Viewers are going to be very happy with the ending," he concluded. "There will be surprises no one could anticipate, including the actors when they were reading the script. It will not disappoint."

