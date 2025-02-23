"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana," reads the synopsis.

"Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

Alongside the aforementioned, a number of other familiar faces are back for the last hurrah, plus some new additions who are guaranteed to shake up proceedings.

Find a full rundown of the major players below.

1923 cast

Returnees

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

New additions

Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett

Augustus Prew as Paul

Janet Montgomery as Hillary

For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors who played them before, read on.

Harrison Ford plays Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford plays Jacob. Paramount Plus

Who is Jacob Dutton? A rancher who runs the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. He is John Dutton III's great, great, great uncle.

What else has Harrison Ford been in? A better question would be, what hasn't Ford been in? He's best known for Indiana Jones, Star Wars, The Fugitive, What Lies Beneath, Witness, The Mosquito Coast and Blade Runner, plus many, many others. Most recently, he appeared in Shrinking and Captain America: Brave New World.

Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton

Helen Mirren plays Cara. Paramount

Who is Cara Dutton? Cara is married to Jacob. He runs the ranch while she keeps their home in order. She's originally from Ireland.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Like Ford, her career is extensive. You've probably watched Mirren in The Queen, Gosford Park, Hitchcock, Prime Suspect, Calendar Girls, Red, Trumbo and The Good Liar.

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in 1923 season 2. Lo Smith/Paramount+

Who is Spencer Dutton? A war hero who was living in Africa, where he worked as a big game hunter, but now plans to return to Montana to help his family.

What else has Brandon Sklenar been in? You might know him from It Ends with Us.

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra. Lo Smith/Paramount+

Who is Alexandra? A former member of the British Royal Family who marries Spencer.

What else has Julia Schlaepfer been in? Her previous credits include The Politician.

Jerome Flynn plays Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton plays Donald Whitfield

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield. Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Who is Banner Creighton? A sheep farmer from Scotland who clashes with Jacob.

What else has Jerome Flynn been in? He's best known for Game of Thrones, Ripper Street and Soldier Soldier.

Who is Donald Whitfield? A baron who will inherit Jacob's ranch if they don't pay him what he's owed by the end of the year.

What else has Timothy Dalton been in? He is, of course, best known for playing James Bond. His other credits include The Crown, Hot Fuzz, Flash Gordon, Wuthering Heights, Florence Nightingale, and Antony and Cleopatra.

Darren Mann plays Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth and Darren Mann as Jack. Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Who is Jack Dutton? Jacob is his great-uncle and he works on the ranch.

What else hasDarren Mann been in? He has appeared in Animal Kingdom and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Brian Geraghty plays Zane Davis

Brian Geraghty as Zane. Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Who is Zane Davis? A foreman on the ranch.

What else has Brian Geraghty been in? You might know him from Chicago PD, Big Sky, Boardwalk Empire and The Fugitive.

Aminah Nieves plays Teonna Rainwater

Aminah Nieves as Teonna. Lo Smith/Paramount+

Who is Teonna Rainwater? A Native American teen who was initially imprisoned at a Catholic boarding school where she was repeatedly abused, before deciding to flee.

What else has Aminah Nieves been in? This is her biggest role to date.

Michelle Randolph plays Elizabeth Strafford

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth. Trae Patton/Paramount+.

Who is Elizabeth Strafford? Her family moved to Montana two decades ago. She's set to marry Jack.

What else has Michelle Randolph been in? Her credits include Landman.

Sebastian Roché plays Father Renaud

Sebastian Roché. Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic

Who is Father Renaud? A French Roman Catholic priest with a cruel streak. He ran the school where Teonna was being held against her will.

What else has Sebastian Roché been in? His CV includes General Hospital, Odyssey 5, The Originals and The Man in the High Castle.

Jennifer Carpenter plays Mamie Fossett

Jennifer Carpenter. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who is Mamie Fossett? Mamie is "a US deputy marshal who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time".

What else has Jennifer Carpenter been in? You might know her from White Chicks, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, Limitless and Mortal Kombat Legends.

Augustus Prew plays Paul

Augustus Prew. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Who is Paul? He is "a bookish and well-dressed young British man on a passenger ship".

What else has Augustus Prew been in? He has appeared in The Morning Show, Special, The Village and The Borgias

Janet Montgomery plays Hillary

Janet Montgomery. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Who is Hillary? She's described as "a thoughtful woman who longs for justice".

What else has Janet Montgomery been in? She's best known for New Amsterdam and Salem.

1923 season 2 will launch on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus.

