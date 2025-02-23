The pair’s quickly deepening relationship (despite their conflicting personalities and disparate backgrounds) was top-tier Taylor Sheridan romance alongside the likes of Beth and Rip, and their daring adventures provided some of the Western’s best action.

Beyond that, whether or not the duo would make it back to the ranch in time for Spencer to help his family fend off the threat posed by Donald Whitfield was one of the show’s most gripping plot points, and fans couldn’t wait to see Spencer reunited with his family, with his new wife in tow.

Indeed, across social media, Yellowstone fans have been incredibly vocal about their hopes for the new season of the TV franchise’s second spinoff, 1923. Namely, they wanted Spencer and Alexandra to reach the ranch, together, as soon as possible.

Unfortunately for anyone hoping for that outcome, the first episode of 1923 has seemed to confirm that not only will Spencer and Alexandra not be arriving at the Dutton ranch for some time, but their journeys will be taking place separately.

Instead, Spencer will be hoping to arrive on the shores of North America before trekking across the vast country alone, while Alexandra makes the journey to Montana all the way from London. Based on the show’s first season, that’s not something that Sheridan is going to rush through, clearly enjoying the sense of jeopardy that comes with putting his characters on these dangerous journeys.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra. Lo Smith/Paramount+

Disappointed fans will argue that taking what was arguably season 1's greatest asset (the Spencer and Alexandra duo) and splitting them up across the whole season removes one of the strongest story threads.

However, if there’s one thing that Sheridan is good at, it’s grand emotional story beats, and the promise of Spencer and Alexandra reuniting in Montana could provide an even more compelling story than having them together in the first place.

That is, if they can make it to Montana alive. In the brutal world of Yellowstone, nothing’s ever certain, and heartbreak lurks around every corner.

1923 season 2 launched on Sunday 23rd February 2025 on Paramount Plus.

