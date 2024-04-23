The Rookie season 7 release date speculation
Season 6 has just arrived in the UK, but will the show be back for more?
UK fans of The Rookie have only just been able to get their hands on the ABC series's sixth season (the finale is almost upon viewers across the pond), but already thoughts are turning to season 7.
The good news is that ABC has renewed the Nathan Fillion-led cop drama for another season, so the oldest LAPD rookie will be back on our screens once this run comes to a close. Provided he survives, of course.
With season 5 leaving Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) fate hanging in the balance – a fate we didn't find out about until season 6 premiered – we wouldn't be surprised if the writers surprised us with another twist in the same vein.
But when will season 7 arrive? And who will be in it? Read on to find out.
News of The Rookie's renewal broke in mid-April, and with season 6 still airing, a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.
It's likely that the wait between seasons will be much shorter this time, as filming for season 6 was delayed by the strikes. With that in mind, we'd expect the season to arrive within a year of season 6 - but this is only a guess.
Who could be in The Rookie season 7?
We'd expect the main The Rookie cast to be back for season 7, provided they all survive the finale.
- Nathan Fillion as John Nolan
- Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez
- Richard T Jones as Wade Grey
- Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper
- Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen
- Eric Winter as Tim Bradford
- Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune
- Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers
- Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez
What will happen in The Rookie season 7?
Considering season 6 is still airing, we'll have to wait until it wraps up to get a better idea of what's in store for the gang.
The latest season featured the series's 100th episode, which saw John and Bailey tie the knot.
It also continues to develop Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford's relationship, after four seasons of will-they-won't-they.
Is there a trailer for The Rookie season 7?
Not yet, but we'll be sure to update his page as soon as it drops.
The Rookie season 6 premiered on Monday 22nd April on Sky Witness and streaming service NOW in the UK, and is available to watch on ABC in the US.
