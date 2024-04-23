The Rookie season 7 release date speculation

With season 5 leaving Thorsen's (Tru Valentino) fate hanging in the balance – a fate we didn't find out about until season 6 premiered – we wouldn't be surprised if the writers surprised us with another twist in the same vein.

But when will season 7 arrive? And who will be in it? Read on to find out.

News of The Rookie's renewal broke in mid-April, and with season 6 still airing, a specific release date has yet to be confirmed.

More like this

It's likely that the wait between seasons will be much shorter this time, as filming for season 6 was delayed by the strikes. With that in mind, we'd expect the season to arrive within a year of season 6 - but this is only a guess.

Who could be in The Rookie season 7?

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

We'd expect the main The Rookie cast to be back for season 7, provided they all survive the finale.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

What will happen in The Rookie season 7?

Considering season 6 is still airing, we'll have to wait until it wraps up to get a better idea of what's in store for the gang.

The latest season featured the series's 100th episode, which saw John and Bailey tie the knot.

It also continues to develop Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford's relationship, after four seasons of will-they-won't-they.

Is there a trailer for The Rookie season 7?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to update his page as soon as it drops.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Rookie season 6 premiered on Monday 22nd April on Sky Witness and streaming service NOW in the UK, and is available to watch on ABC in the US.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.