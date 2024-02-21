It's safe to say that the end of season 5 brought some major shock moments, with fans clamouring to know whether or not Aaron (Tru Valentino) was alright after being shot.

While we'll have to wait and see just how Aaron's recovery plan will pan out, we do know that The Rookie cast will be getting a new guest star in the form of Danielle Campbell (The Originals).

The actress will be joining as the LAPD's new psychiatrist, a welcome addition to the team as the crew have a lot to process after that season 5 finale.

More like this

With that, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Rookie season 6.

The Rookie cast: Full list of characters and actors in season 6

It wouldn't be a season of The Rookie without Nathan Fillion returning as lead character John Nolan, with the actor joined by many returning faces and a couple of new characters in the mix for season 6.

Scroll on to find out more about each of the characters, the actors and where you've likely seen them before.

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Arjay Smith as James Murray

Danielle Campbell as Blair

Kristian Bruun

Nathan Fillion plays John Nolan

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie. Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

Who is John Nolan? The centre of the series since season 1, John originally moved to LA to pursue his hopes of being a police officer but was met with trepidation from colleagues over his age. Nevertheless, John has made a name for himself as a cop and now is responsible for a rookie of his own, Celina.

Where have I seen Nathan Fillion before? This isn't the first time Fillion has led a series, with the actor also known for his leading roles in Firefly and Castle. He has also starred in numerous films including The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, to name a few.

Alyssa Diaz plays Angela Lopez

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Angela Lopez? After initially being a police officer, Angela is now a detective in the LAPD. She gave birth in the season 5 finale, now meaning that Angela will be balancing work and being a mother to two young children.

Where have I seen Alyssa Diaz before? Diaz is known for TV roles in shows such as Army Wives, Ray Donovan and Narcos: Mexico. She has also featured in The Rookie spin-off, The Rookie: Feds.

Richard T Jones plays Wade Grey

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey and Nathan Fillion as John Nolan in The Rookie. Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Wade Grey? Grey is the watch commander at the Mid-Wilshire Division, meaning he is in charge of the team and will undoubtedly have some major cases he has to lead them all on.

Where have I seen Richard T Jones before? Jones has been in numerous shows and movies over the years including Girlfriends, Judging Amy, Narcos, Criminal Minds and Santa Clarita Diet.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mekia Cox plays Nyla Harper

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Nyla Harper? Being in the series since season 2, Harper is one of the most important cops on the show and is a detective on the force.

Where have I seen Mekia Cox before? Cox is known for her roles in 90210, Chicago Med and in ABC's Once Upon A Time.

Melissa O’Neil plays Lucy Chen

Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Lucy Chen? Lucy is another police officer on the force, hoping to get promoted to detective and also delve into some further undercover work that she's become intrigued by. She's dating her former training officer, Tim.

Where have I seen Melissa O’Neil before? Having won Canadian Idol in 2005, O'Neil is known for her roles in This Life, iZombie and Condor.

Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Tim Bradford? Tim was a respected sergeant in the Mid-Wilshire station, but has now moved to the Metro Division - meaning he and Lucy no longer work together, and that he'll be facing some major crimes in the new season.

Where have I seen Eric Winter before? Winter is known for his roles in soap opera Days of Our Lives, Witches of East End and The Mentalist, but has also featured in shows such as Rosewood and The Good Doctor.

Jenna Dewan plays Bailey Nune

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Bailey Nune? A firefighter and paramedic, we're set to see more of Bailey in season 6 as she and John are set to get married in the early episodes of season 6.

Where have I seen Jenna Dewan before? Dewan is known for presenting reality shows such as World of Dance and being a judge on Come Dance With Me, but in terms of acting is best known for roles in Supergirl, American Horror Story: Asylum and The Resident.

Shawn Ashmore plays Wesley Evers

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Wesley Evers? Husband to Angela, Wesley is also the assistant district attorney and features prominently in the series, but will likely do so even more as he and Angela navigate this new chapter of their lives.

Where have I seen Shawn Ashmore before? Ashmore is perhaps best known for his roles in the X-Men film series as Bobby Drake/Iceman. In terms of TV, you may recognise Ashmore from shows like The Following, Conviction and The Boys.

Lisseth Chavez plays Celina Juarez

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez in The Rookie. Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Celina Juarez? Celina is the latest rookie to join the team and is under the watchful eye of former rookie John. The last season saw a major plot unfold involving Celina and the case of her sister's murder, which involved one of the LAPD's own.

Where have I seen Lisseth Chavez before? Chavez is best known for her role in Legends of Tomorrow, The Fosters and Chicago PD, but has also featured in series like Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Tru Valentino plays Aaron Thorsen

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

Who is Aaron Thorsen? The past season was a rollercoaster for Aaron, who was promoted but was fatally shot in the season 5 finale, declared a Code Blue and then was placed in a medically induced coma. Season 6 will likely deal with the fallout from his shooting and see what the future has in store for him.

Where have I seen Tru Valentino before? Valentino is majorly known for his voice role work in series like Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Beavis and Butt-Head, The Cuphead Show and Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Arjay Smith plays James Murray

Arjay Smith as James Murray in The Rookie. Raymond Liu via Getty Images

Who is James Murray? Often pulled into the team's cases, James is the husband of Nyla, and is involved in the local community and trying to better the lives of those around him.

Where have I seen Arjay Smith before? Smith has starred in Malcolm in the Middle, 24 and Sons of Anarchy, but is perhaps best known for his leading roles in Perception, Sacrifice and Major Crimes.

Danielle Campbell plays Blair

Danielle Campbell. Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who is Blair? Not much is currently known about Blair, but we do know that she will be a new psychiatrist for the LAPD, likely very much needed after the events of season 5.

Where have I seen Danielle Campbell before? Campbell is known for her roles in The Originals and Tell Me a Story, as well as Runaways and Famous in Love.

Kristian Bruun

Kristian Bruun. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Who is Kristian Bruun's character? As of now, we don't currently have a name for Bruun's character, but we do know that he was the mastermind behind the season 5 attacks on the LAPD. We caught a glimpse of him in the finale, where he teased that he had a "real target" - so we'll just have to wait and see when this new antagonist crops up.

Where have I seen Kristian Bruun before? Bruun is known for his role in Orphan Black and The Recruit, as well as featuring in Snowpiercer and Family Law.

The Rookie premieres on Tuesday 20th February on ABC in the US, with a UK release date coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.