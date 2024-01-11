The series was renewed for season 6 back in April 2023 and now, with only a few weeks left to go till the anticipated season 6 premiere, excitement for the show is certainly building.

While plot details have been kept under wraps for now, we do know that Lisseth Chavez, who plays Officer Celina Juarez, has been upped to series regular for the sixth season so we'll most certainly be seeing more of the newest rookie at the station.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Rookie season 6.

Lisseth Chavez and Nathan Fillion in The Rookie. ABC/Raymond Liu

It's been confirmed that The Rookie will be returning for season 6 on Tuesday 20th February at 9pm ET on ABC and Hulu in the US.

For now, no UK release date for the series has been confirmed but we can expect, like previous seasons, that the series will start airing on Sky Witness at a later date.

Season 5 premiered in the US in September 2022, with UK viewers only able to watch it on Sky Witness in February 2023 so we'll be sure to update you as soon as we have a confirmed date for UK fans.

Who could we see in The Rookie season 6 cast? Cast news

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen in The Rookie. Raymond Liu/ABC via Getty Images

We can expect the main cast to all be returning, led by Fillion as Nolan, who has more than made a name for himself as an LAPD cop.

Most recently, it was confirmed that Lisseth Chavez has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season, meaning we'll be seeing a lot more of officer Celina Juarez. One character whose future hangs in the balance, though, is Tru Valentino's Aaron Thorsen.

After being seen on our screens a lot more in season 5, Thorsen was shot in the season 5 finale and was rushed to hospital. While the surgery went alright, the tense episode ended with Thorsen in a coma and the fate of the character left up in the air.

It's very likely also that we'll see the return of Kristian Bruun as the new series villain, after we initially met him in the dramatic season 5 finale.

The main The Rookie cast that we'd expect to see in season 6 are as follows:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

What will The Rookie season 6 be about?

As with a lot of these procedural dramas, exact plot details are kept under wraps until the episodes start airing. We can be certain, though, that the series will continue on its top form of bringing us drama, comedy and some intriguing cases for Nolan and his LAPD team.

We can expect that the sixth season will follow on from the drama of the season 5 finale, which saw a black SUV drive towards downtown Los Angeles as all the police drove away from that very location. While we were led to believe that Luke Moran was behind the string of attacks, we then saw a man in the SUV laugh about implicating Moran in the crimes.

Although we don't yet have a name for him, the character is played by Kristian Bruun and said: "That is money well spent. Weaponising Luke Moran against the LAPD has driven every cop in the city away from our target. And by the time they've realised the damage we've done, we'll be long gone." Chilling stuff, right?

Well, we can almost be certain that the new villain will rear his head in the new season and cause further trouble for the team but as to what extent, we'll have to tune in and find out.

Is there a trailer for The Rookie season 6?

Not yet! But you can have a look back at the epic fifth season below to get prepared for more episodes coming your way soon.

The Rookie premieres on Tuesday 20th February on ABC in the US, with a UK release date coming soon. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

