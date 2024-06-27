Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Winter insisted that it was a positive response to the pairing from viewers that inspired its writers to put Chen and Bradford – dubbed "Chenford" by fans – together as a couple.

"I never saw it going in this direction," he said. "I've said it before, this was a relationship created by the fans for the fans.

"You know, the fans really dictated this. I knew we'd be a partnership and we joked about a little ship name as partners, but never thinking it would really go to where it went.

"The fans built this up and created it, the writers listened and the actors did their job to bring it on its feet. So I never saw it [coming]. But kudos to the fans because they created the movement."

The sixth season of The Rookie launches on Sky and NOW today (27th June) and there is plenty more drama in store for "Chenford", with Winter revealing that he stays plugged in to fan reactions on social media as the latest twists and turns for the couple unfold.

"It's the best fandom I've ever been a part of," he said. "I've never seen or been a part of something that was this massive, especially on social media, where the fans just live and breathe this relationship and the show.

"I keep tabs on it, I see what people are talking about. I just love the support. I love the passion our fans have, and the commitment – they give it their all and they do so much extra side work just to promote [the show].

"I also love the relationships that have been formed on social media with so many fans where they meet and they become friends and take trips to see each other – it's a community."

Following a 10-part sixth season, The Rookie will return for a seventh run of episodes, which was green-lit by ABC in April 2024 and is now filming.

The Rookie season 6 is available on Sky and NOW from 27th June.

